Valdosta commissioners review the fiscal year

It is the beginning of a new year, but a halfway point for the fiscal year and the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners came together this morning for their annual planning retreat.

County Spokesperson Paige Dukes said that most county departments kept their expenditures at or below the budgeted level.

This left room for board members to discuss their vision for the next five years.

That included SPLOST finances for growth and development, new facilities and community resources.

"As far as visioning goes, it's a little different than setting goals. It's one thing to set a measurable goal and say by this time next year we want to have reduced something by a certain percentage or have increased it, vision is really what that entire picture looks like and that's really what they're focusing on here today," said Dukes.

The retreat is expected to last until Wednesday.

The board will tackle more topics, such as homelessness, youth programs and jail population.

