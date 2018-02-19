Murder suspects arraigned in Calhoun Co.

Martin is currently being held in a state prison for aggravated assault of a police officer in Early County. (Source: WALB)

Two suspects in two different murders in Calhoun County appeared in front of a judge for the first time Monday.

Cortez Anderson and Australia Tammie Martin were indicted by a grand jury at the beginning of the month.

Anderson is facing several counts of murder and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said he hit and killed Alex Simmons with a blunt object in September of 2017.

A mugshot for Anderson wasn't available from officials.

Australia Tammie Martin is also being charged with murder and aggravated assault from another murder in September.

Prosecutors said she stabbed her partner, Lashanda Reid, with a knife. Reid died as a result.

Martin is currently being held in a state prison for aggravated assault of a police officer.

District attorney Joe Mulholland said he expects the cases to go to trial this summer.

