Lee Co. School System to host job fair for educators

The Lee County School System will be hosting a job fair on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

The Lee County School System is looking for educators at all levels for the 2018-2019 school year.

LCSS will be hosting a job fair for those seeking a career in education on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During the job fair, officials will be meeting with those interested in being an educator within LCSS.

The job fair will be held at the Bindery at Oakland which is located at 445 Oakland Parkway in Leesburg.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.