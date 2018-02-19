DOCO votes to keep several county roads open to public

A request to close several Dougherty County roads to the public was denied Monday morning by county commissioners.

Blue Springs Plantation representatives have been trying to get parts of Blue Springs Road and River Road closed for some time now.

They said the road is rarely traveled by the public, but plantation workers are frequently finding trash, including empty beer cans along the road.

On the contrary, members of the Pleasant Grove Baptist church said by closing the roads it would limit access to their church and the graves of their family members nearby.

"That's not what we are doing. We're trying to keep the people that are littering and doing other things they aren't supposed to be doing out of the property and off of the county road," said Marty Adams, Manager, Blue Springs Plantation.

Plantation officials said today's decision won't be the end of this conversation.

They plan to continue to fight this problem and find other ways to solve it.

