Albany's oldest park has new life

Volunteers planted nearly one thousand trees and shrubs in Tift Park Saturday. (Source: WALB)

After Saturday's Community Planting Day, there is new life in Albany's oldest park.

Nearly 1,000 trees and shrubs were planted by volunteers this past weekend at Tift Park.

Numerous trees in the park were broken or blown over by last year's January storms.

LouElla Gunter lives near the park and can't wait for the new plants to bloom.

"All of the volunteers came out and they planted the flowers and it looks so good. It really does. It looks nice. And it's going to be beautiful too," said Gunter.

Grow Albany also gave five hundred trees to the volunteers who came out, to plant in other parts of Dougherty County.

