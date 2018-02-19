Manufacturing job fair to be held at Bainbridge State College

There will be a job fair in Bainbridge this Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

Both experienced and inexperienced workers looking for a job in the Bainbridge and Decatur County area will have an opportunity to meet with manufacturing employers this Thursday.

The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with several other agencies to host a manufacturing job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Bainbridge State College. It will be held at the Charles H. Kirbo Center that is located at 2500 East Shotwell Street.

Multiple employers from the Bainbridge/Decatur County Area will be on hand. They will be hiring for a variety of manufacturing jobs, including entry level and supervisory positions. Others will discuss possible future employment opportunities with candidates. Attending employers will be seeking experienced and inexperienced job seekers. Training opportunities will be available. - Commissioner Mark Butler

Job seekers can help expedite the interview process creating an Employ Georgia account. People can also prepare or upload a résumé onto Employ Georgia.

Applicants are encouraged to dress business casual and to bring their résumé and driver's license.

For more information on career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers, visit the Department of Labor website.

