Manufacturing job fair to be held at Bainbridge State College - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Manufacturing job fair to be held at Bainbridge State College

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
There will be a job fair in Bainbridge this Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media) There will be a job fair in Bainbridge this Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)
BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) -

Both experienced and inexperienced workers looking for a job in the Bainbridge and Decatur County area will have an opportunity to meet with manufacturing employers this Thursday.

The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with several other agencies to host a manufacturing job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Bainbridge State College. It will be held at the Charles H. Kirbo Center that is located at 2500 East Shotwell Street.

 Multiple employers from the Bainbridge/Decatur County Area will be on hand. They will be hiring for a variety of manufacturing jobs, including entry level and supervisory positions. Others will discuss possible future employment opportunities with candidates. Attending employers will be seeking experienced and inexperienced job seekers. Training opportunities will be available. - Commissioner Mark Butler

Job seekers can help expedite the interview process creating an Employ Georgia account. People can also prepare or upload a résumé onto Employ Georgia.

Applicants are encouraged to dress business casual and to bring their résumé and driver's license.

For more information on career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers, visit the Department of Labor website.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Lee Co. School System to host job fair for educators

    Lee Co. School System to host job fair for educators

    Monday, February 19 2018 5:03 PM EST2018-02-19 22:03:58 GMT
    The Lee County School System will be hosting a job fair on Thursday. (Source: WALB)The Lee County School System will be hosting a job fair on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

    The Lee County School System is looking for educators at all levels for the 2018-2019 school year.

    More >>

    The Lee County School System is looking for educators at all levels for the 2018-2019 school year.

    More >>

  • Manufacturing job fair to be held at Bainbridge State College

    Manufacturing job fair to be held at Bainbridge State College

    Monday, February 19 2018 3:50 PM EST2018-02-19 20:50:46 GMT
    There will be a job fair in Bainbridge this Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)There will be a job fair in Bainbridge this Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Both experienced and inexperienced workers looking for a job in the Bainbridge and Decatur County area will have an opportunity to meet with manufacturing employers this Thursday.

    More >>

    Both experienced and inexperienced workers looking for a job in the Bainbridge and Decatur County area will have an opportunity to meet with manufacturing employers this Thursday.

    More >>

  • Valdosta man's murder conviction upheld

    Valdosta man's murder conviction upheld

    Monday, February 19 2018 8:58 AM EST2018-02-19 13:58:20 GMT
    Monday, February 19 2018 10:06 AM EST2018-02-19 15:06:54 GMT

    The Georgia Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday that upholds the 2011 conviction and life sentence for a Valdosta man.

    More >>

    The Georgia Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday that upholds the 2011 conviction and life sentence for a Valdosta man.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly