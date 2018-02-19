SWEET 16: GHSA basketball state tournament schedule

Both of Monroe's teams advanced to the sweet 16 (Source: WALB)

South Georgia teams went (23-21) in the first round of the 2018 GHSA basketball state tournament. Sweet 16 games will be decided Wednesday and Thursday as 26 area teams remain in the running for a state championship.

Here's the schedule:

7A Girls

Thursday: Tift County @ McEachern 6:00

Wednesday: Colquitt County @ Cherokee

6A Boys

Thursday: Grovetown @ Coffee 7:30

6A Girls

Thursday: Stephenson @ Coffee 6:00

Wednesday: Greenbrier @ Valdosta

5A Girls

Wednesday: Dutchtown @ Ware County 6:00

Bainbridge @ Fayette County

4A Boys

Thursday: Burke County @ Westover 6:00

Thursday: Americus-Sumter @ Baldwin 6:00

4A Girls

Wednesday: Americus-Sumter @ Burke County 6:00

3A Boys

Thursday: Jenkins, Savannah @ Cook

Thursday: Monroe @ Johnson, Savannah 6:00

Wednesday: Crisp County @ Westside, Macon 6:00

3A Girls

Wednesday: Johnson, Savanah @ Monroe 6:00

Wednesday: Cook @ Beach

AA Boys

Thursday: Dublin @ Thomasville 6:30

AA Girls

Wednesday: Washington County @ Fitzgerald 6:00

Wednesday: Early County @ Dodge County 6:00

A-Public Boys

Thursday: Trion @ Calhoun County 6:00

Thursday: Terrell County @ Macon County 6:00

Pelham @ Manchester

Randolph-Clay @ Montgomery County

A-Public Girls

Wednesday: Taylor County @ Terrell County 6:00

Emmanuel County @ Pelham

Wednesday: Turner County @ Greenville 6:00

Wednesday: Calhoun County @ Telfair County 6:00

