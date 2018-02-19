SWEET 16: GHSA basketball state tournament schedule

Both of Monroe's teams advanced to the sweet 16 (Source: WALB) (WALB) -
South Georgia teams went (23-21) in the first round of the 2018 GHSA basketball state tournament. Sweet 16 games will be decided Wednesday and Thursday as 26 area teams remain in the running for a state championship.
Here's the schedule:
7A Girls
- Thursday: Tift County @ McEachern 6:00
- Wednesday: Colquitt County @ Cherokee
6A Boys
- Thursday: Grovetown @ Coffee 7:30
6A Girls
- Thursday: Stephenson @ Coffee 6:00
- Wednesday: Greenbrier @ Valdosta
5A Girls
- Wednesday: Dutchtown @ Ware County 6:00
- Bainbridge @ Fayette County
4A Boys
- Thursday: Burke County @ Westover 6:00
- Thursday: Americus-Sumter @ Baldwin 6:00
4A Girls
- Wednesday: Americus-Sumter @ Burke County 6:00
3A Boys
- Thursday: Jenkins, Savannah @ Cook
- Thursday: Monroe @ Johnson, Savannah 6:00
- Wednesday: Crisp County @ Westside, Macon 6:00
3A Girls
- Wednesday: Johnson, Savanah @ Monroe 6:00
- Wednesday: Cook @ Beach
AA Boys
- Thursday: Dublin @ Thomasville 6:30
AA Girls
- Wednesday: Washington County @ Fitzgerald 6:00
- Wednesday: Early County @ Dodge County 6:00
A-Public Boys
- Thursday: Trion @ Calhoun County 6:00
- Thursday: Terrell County @ Macon County 6:00
- Pelham @ Manchester
- Randolph-Clay @ Montgomery County
A-Public Girls
- Wednesday: Taylor County @ Terrell County 6:00
- Emmanuel County @ Pelham
- Wednesday: Turner County @ Greenville 6:00
- Wednesday: Calhoun County @ Telfair County 6:00
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.