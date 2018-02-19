SWEET 16: GHSA basketball state tournament schedule - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

SWEET 16: GHSA basketball state tournament schedule

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Both of Monroe's teams advanced to the sweet 16 (Source: WALB) Both of Monroe's teams advanced to the sweet 16 (Source: WALB)
(WALB) -

South Georgia teams went (23-21) in the first round of the 2018 GHSA basketball state tournament. Sweet 16 games will be decided Wednesday and Thursday as 26 area teams remain in the running for a state championship.

Here's the schedule:

7A Girls

  • Thursday: Tift County @ McEachern 6:00
  • Wednesday: Colquitt County @ Cherokee

6A Boys

  • Thursday: Grovetown @ Coffee 7:30 

6A Girls

  • Thursday: Stephenson @ Coffee 6:00
  • Wednesday: Greenbrier @ Valdosta

5A Girls

  • Wednesday: Dutchtown @ Ware County 6:00
  • Bainbridge @ Fayette County 

4A Boys

  • Thursday: Burke County @ Westover 6:00
  • Thursday: Americus-Sumter @ Baldwin 6:00

4A Girls

  • Wednesday: Americus-Sumter @ Burke County 6:00

3A Boys

  • Thursday: Jenkins, Savannah @ Cook
  • Thursday: Monroe @ Johnson, Savannah 6:00
  • Wednesday: Crisp County @ Westside, Macon 6:00

3A Girls 

  • Wednesday: Johnson, Savanah @ Monroe 6:00
  • Wednesday: Cook @ Beach 

AA Boys

  • Thursday: Dublin @ Thomasville 6:30

AA Girls

  • Wednesday: Washington County @ Fitzgerald 6:00
  • Wednesday: Early County @ Dodge County 6:00

A-Public Boys

  • Thursday: Trion @ Calhoun County 6:00
  • Thursday: Terrell County @ Macon County 6:00
  • Pelham @ Manchester
  • Randolph-Clay @ Montgomery County

A-Public Girls

  • Wednesday: Taylor County @ Terrell County 6:00
  • Emmanuel County @ Pelham
  • Wednesday: Turner County @ Greenville 6:00
  • Wednesday: Calhoun County @ Telfair County 6:00

