Valdosta man's murder conviction upheld

The Georgia Supreme Court issued a ruling Monday that upholds the 2011 conviction and life sentence for a Valdosta man.More >>
Dozens of animals in Southwest Georgia are curled up in new homes tonight. That's thanks to PetSmart's National Adoption Weekend. Saturday three different Humane Societies from South Georgia brought pets looking for new homes to the Albany PetSmart.More >>
"I'm always honored but more importantly I'm humbled that folks would honor me for doing the nation's business," said Major General Retired, Alfred Flowers. History-maker Major General Retired Alfred Flowers has been in South Georgia this weekend.More >>
The City of Tifton hopes a new honor will help boost its economy and quality of life. This month, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs recognized Tifton for successful planning.More >>
A fire destroyed a Calhoun County family's home early Sunday.More >>
