Fallen Moultrie police officer to be honored in Washington, D.C.

Last month, Palmer's name was dedicated on Colquitt County's fallen first responder memorial. (Source: WALB)

A photograph of Julian "Jack" Palmer on his police motorcycle in Tallahassee. (Source: WALB)

A Moultrie police officer who died in the line of duty decades ago will soon be honored nationally.

Officer Julian Reed Palmer died in 1934 after a wreck during a high-speed chase caused his gun to go off, killing him.

His name will be dedicated in May to be included in the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

That ceremony will happen during National Police Week.

