Family escapes safely before fire destroys Edison home

Firefighters said two adults, two children and pets all got out of the house safely through a bedroom window. (Source: Edison PD)

A fire destroyed a Calhoun County family's home early Sunday.

Calhoun County's fire chief said the call came in around 12 a.m. Sunday.

Photos from the Edison Police Department Facebook page show the house apparently completely destroyed.

Firefighters said two adults, two children and pets all got out of the house safely through a bedroom window.

The state fire marshal is helping investigate what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.