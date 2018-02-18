Family escapes safely before fire destroys Edison home - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Family escapes safely before fire destroys Edison home

A fire destroyed a Calhoun County family's home early Sunday. (Source: Edison PD) A fire destroyed a Calhoun County family's home early Sunday. (Source: Edison PD)
Firefighters said two adults, two children and pets all got out of the house safely through a bedroom window. (Source: Edison PD) Firefighters said two adults, two children and pets all got out of the house safely through a bedroom window. (Source: Edison PD)
EDISON, GA (WALB) -

A fire destroyed a Calhoun County family's home early Sunday.

Calhoun County's fire chief said the call came in around 12 a.m. Sunday.

Photos from the Edison Police Department Facebook page show the house apparently completely destroyed.

Firefighters said two adults, two children and pets all got out of the house safely through a bedroom window.

The state fire marshal is helping investigate what caused the blaze.

