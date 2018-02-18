South Georgia city honored with state recognition

The state recognition will allow the City of Tifton to clean many streets in the city. (Source: WALB)

Homes in the city of Tifton will be remodeled with this plan. (Source: WALB)

The City of Tifton was one of 9 communities honored with this recognition. (Source: WALB)

The City of Tifton hopes a new honor will help boost its economy and quality of life.

This month, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs recognized Tifton for successful planning.

It's one of nine communities with the statewide distinction in the Plan First program.

It's for communities with a track record of strong development and implementation plans.

Tifton City Manager Pete Pyrzenski said this will push economic and community development forward.

"It's really a great honor for the city, for the mayor, the council, and all of our residents that we have a plan. We told our story and now we are going to implement and follow that plan for the betterment of the residents in our city," said Pyrzenski.

This will also allow the city to compete for a community block grant every year.

The city plans to improve the historic Matt Wilson area first, then re-do homes and other neighborhoods.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.