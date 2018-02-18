Black history program honors history maker

Major General Alfred Flowers signed autographs in his latest book at the program this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Major General Retired, Alfred Flowers is the longest serving airman in U.S. history. (Source: WALB)

"I'm always honored but more importantly I'm humbled that folks would honor me for doing the nation's business," said Major General Alfred Flowers.

History-maker Major General Alfred Flowers was in Albany this weekend.

Organizers wanted the black history program in his honor Saturday night to give light to younger generations about living history makers.

Flowers is the longest-serving airman in Air Force history, and the longest-serving African American in defense history. Flowers retired from the Air Force in January 2012.

JROTC students from all three Dougherty County high schools said hearing him speak is a memory they'll never forget.

"It's kind of like a once in a lifetime chance cause most people they don't really get to experience a lot of things like this. So I think it will be good for me to see first hand who he is and see what he has done in his past life," said Cadet Sergeant Khadeja Kennedy, a student at Westover Comprehensive High School.

The Albany Civil Rights Institute, Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, and Albany State University's JROTC partnered up to put on the event.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.