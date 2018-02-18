PetSmart holds national adoption weekend for pets - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

PetSmart holds national adoption weekend for pets

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Nearly 40 animals were adopted out over the weekend at Petsmart. (Source: WALB) Nearly 40 animals were adopted out over the weekend at Petsmart. (Source: WALB)
Petsmart stores across the nation holds, National Adoption week throughout the year. (Source: WALB) Petsmart stores across the nation holds, National Adoption week throughout the year. (Source: WALB)
Three humane societies across southwest Georgia participated in the event this weekend. (Source: WALB) Three humane societies across southwest Georgia participated in the event this weekend. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dozens of animals in Southwest Georgia are curled up in new homes this weekend. 

That's thanks to PetSmart's National Adoption Weekend.

Saturday three different Humane Societies from South Georgia brought pets looking for new homes to the Albany PetSmart.

Out of 40 dogs, nearly 10 got adopted in just a few hours Saturday.

The Director of Best Friends Humane Society out of Worth County says it's a great opportunity to find the animals homes they deserve.

"So just the interaction the partnerships we build, just people out seeing and know there's an opportunity to adopt a really great pet who is a rescue from a humane society, who wants nothing but love, that's the biggest thing," said Jody Yarbrough, Director of Best Friends Humane Society. "Just getting them out and exposing them to that, and for people to know every pet you get from the humane society will do nothing but love you." 

PetSmart will host the next national pet adoption weekend in late fall or early winter this year.

