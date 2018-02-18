Women Empowerment Conference brings in many for Valentine Day Weekend

NaTasha Jones was one of the main organizers for the event. (Source: WALB)

Though Valentine's Day has come and gone, the topic of self-love and empowerment came to the forefront in Albany this weekend.

Nearly 130 women attended a women empowerment conference Saturday.

The whole theme revolved around women appreciating their value.

Discussion topics included depression and relationships.

Elisa LaShell, a national empowerment specialist took the women on a journey of admittance, acknowledgment and acceptance where they were able to talk about their struggles and work through them together.

Organizers say this event marked the end of the week in which Valentine's Day fell, to promote help, hope, and healing in women.

"Being the same week as Valentine day, the week of love, had a major part in the event. Some women do not have significant others, some women do not have fathers or mothers or children to spend the special holiday with, so what better way to celebrate themselves as women and to come out the weekend of Valentine's day to learn with each other," said NaTasha Jones, event coordinator.

Both individual women and churches partnered to put on the conference.

Women from all over traveled to attend the event.

Organizers will be planning their next conference soon.

