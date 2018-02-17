Police, EMS respond to potential hit and run in Albany

Dispatch said police, fire and EMS responded to a hit and run call with a pedestrian involved. (Source: WALB)

First responders went to a potential hit and run in downtown Albany Saturday night. (Source: WALB)

First responders went to a potential hit and run in downtown Albany Saturday night.

It happened on Pine Avenue.

Dispatch said police, fire and EMS responded to a hit and run call with a pedestrian involved.

According to dispatch, EMS did transport at least one person from the scene.

We've reached out to police for more information and will post updates when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.