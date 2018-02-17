Police, EMS respond to hit and run in Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

First responders responded to a hit and run in downtown Albany Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Pine Avenue.

Dispatch said police, fire, and EMS responded to a hit and run call just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say witnesses described a white car going north on North Jefferson St. when it crashed into a person on a bicycle that was possibly turning left onto Pine Ave.

Witnesses said the car ran the red light and hit the person on the bike.

According to police, the person driving the white car continued to drive north from the scene.

The person on the bicycle sustained serious injuries and was transported for treatment by Dougherty County EMS.

Police haven’t been able to identify the bicyclist.

We've reached out to police for more information and will post updates when more information becomes available.

