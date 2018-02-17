Prevention and preparedness workshop helps to save lives

Young children learn how to be prepared in case of an emergency (Source: WALB)

Woman gets flu shot from the Department of Public Health (Source: WALB)

Local doctors are working to teach prevention and preparedness, to help save lives this weekend.

Phoebe, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the American Red Cross partnered for a workshop for people at the Albany Civic Center today.

They gave out flu shots and nurses taught CPR.

Participant, Donna McMiller, said she specifically wanted to attend today's CPR training to learn how to help others in dire situations.

"One day I'm planning on working in the community. And I love working with kids, so, therefore, I'll be able to save lives in the grocery store, the restaurants, cause we always out eating. So I might need it at that particular moment," explained McMiller.

Saturday's event was free and open to the public.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.