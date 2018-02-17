League for children with special needs begins baseball season

Around 70 baseball players took the field for the first time this season (Source: WALB)

Some children with special needs hit the baseball diamond for their fourth season on Saturday.

The Challenger League, a Leesburg-based non-profit, gives children with special needs the opportunity to play non-competitive sports with each other.

At Park Street Recreation Center, the baseball season kicked off with opening ceremonies and of course teams working their skills.

Executive Director Jennifer Sapp said the young athletes learn both teamwork and social skills.

"The best part to me is the kids. I mean I have today, 71 kids out here playing baseball. And I've had two come up today and thank me for allowing them to be part of something that isn't just with their family," Sapp explained.

