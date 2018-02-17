Tift Park community tree planting day hosts hundreds

Dozens of animals in Southwest Georgia are curled up in new homes tonight. That's thanks to PetSmart's National Adoption Weekend. Saturday three different Humane Societies from South Georgia brought pets looking for new homes to the Albany PetSmart.More >>
Though Valentine's Day has come and gone, the topic of self-love and empowerment came to the forefront in Albany this weekend. Nearly 130 women attended a women empowerment conference Saturday.More >>
Local doctors are working to teach prevention and preparedness, to help save lives this weekend.More >>
More than 1,000 new trees and shrubbery fill the oldest park in the Albany.More >>
First responders responded to a hit and run in downtown Albany Saturday night.More >>
