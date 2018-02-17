Tift Park community tree planting day hosts hundreds

Tift Park's old trees soon will have new ones to accompany them (Source: WALB)

Allison Young, helped plant more than 15 trees and shrubs at Tift Park (Source: WALB)

More than 1,000 new trees and shrubbery fill the oldest park in the Albany.

Volunteers spent the day bringing new life to Tift Park, which was hit hard by windstorms more than one year ago.

Hundreds of volunteers from all walks of life showed up to plant trees, bringing more than greenery to the Good Life City.

"We're the folks who live here. If we don't make an effort to make a difference to make it better. Who will," questioned Allison Young, a volunteer who devoted her Saturday morning to planting trees.

She joined more than 500 digging, raking and helping plant more than a thousand new trees at Tift Park.

"It's just good to be outside, get dirty, and be around new growing things. It's just a nice feeling," said Young.

Young and her husband say they wanted to make a difference, one they can see for years to come.

"It's just good to see Albanians come together. We do have a lot of things here and a lot of opportunities," explained Jimmy Lindsey, Chairman of the Tree Board, "It was a big setback for Tift Park last year when the storm came through."

With so many trees damaged or destroyed by straight-line winds in January 2017, there is now renewed hope in planting new roots.

"We're planting it for future generations, not for us," said Judy Bowles, Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful's Executive Director.

Bowles said it cost sponsors $75,000 dollars to get more than 200 live oak trees and nearly 750 shrubs, and give them a new place to bloom.

"It's a magnificent community event," said Bowles.

Bowles said for the past two weeks city crews have been working to prepare the land and trees, all so volunteers and city leaders alike, will soon have a beautiful park once more.

"We always enjoyed coming out here to the Tift Community Market that comes out here every spring and summer. That's always really fun. And now that we'll have all these new flowers and trees it's just going to be that much better," explained Young.

The next community tree planting day is tentatively set for November 2018.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.