Person of interest questioned in deadly Americus shooting

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
By Asia Wilson, Reporter
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

The Americus Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Waitsman Drive around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, police say they found two people who had been shot and were laying in the street.

EMS took both to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center. According to police, Lynwood Kleckley, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say Winfred Floyd, 26, was life-flighted to the trauma center in Macon.

Tahj Malik Ruff, 20, was wanted for questioning after the shooting. He was brought in Monday morning.

Officers say there were two guns involved in the shooting.  

One man told WALB Saturday night that he saw what happened. 

"When I came outside, I saw the truck come through, pull into the drive way and parked. One guy jumped out and started shooting at the victim who actually had passed," said Charles Foster, resident in the neighborhood. 

The Americus Police Department is investigating along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or the Middle Flint Dispatch Center at 229-937-3026.

