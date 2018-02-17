GBI, Americus Police investigate deadly shooting Saturday

The Americus Police Department said its officers responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Waitsman Drive around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, police say they found two people who had been shot and were laying in the street.

EMS took both to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center. One person was pronounced dead, and the other was life-flighted to the trauma center in Macon.

Here's our first look at the scene of a deadly shooting in #Americus. It happened sometime before 3:30 p.m. on Waitsman Drive. @AsiaWALB is on scene. Here's what we know so far >> https://t.co/yjbKZ839GO pic.twitter.com/g6zWWd8WiD — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) February 18, 2018

Police have not released the names of the two people who were shot at this time.

The Americus Police Department is investigating along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

WALB will bring you the latest updates when they come in.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.