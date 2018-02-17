GBI, Americus Police investigate deadly shooting Saturday

Some children with special needs hit the baseball diamond for their fourth season today! The Challenger League, a Leesburg-based non-profit, gives children with special needs the opportunity to play non-competitive sports with each other.More >>
Some children with special needs hit the baseball diamond for their fourth season today! The Challenger League, a Leesburg-based non-profit, gives children with special needs the opportunity to play non-competitive sports with each other.More >>
A Dougherty County student has been suspended after school leaders said the child brought a BB pistol to school in their backpack.More >>
A Dougherty County student has been suspended after school leaders said the child brought a BB pistol to school in their backpack.More >>
Two state legislators want to do something about the abandoned mobile homes that are popping up across South Georgia.More >>
Two state legislators want to do something about the abandoned mobile homes that are popping up across South Georgia.More >>
Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) agents made a major drug bust at an Albany motel earlier this week.More >>
Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) agents made a major drug bust at an Albany motel earlier this week.More >>
There could be some new changes to how Lee County businesses keep their trash.More >>
There could be some new changes to how Lee County businesses keep their trash.More >>