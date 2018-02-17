UPDATE: Sheriff's office: Missing teen reunited with family in Seminole Co.

Officials say, Christian Paul Bermudez, 16, has been found and reunited with his family. (Source: Seminole Co. Sheriffs Office Facebook page)

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office has found a missing teen.

Officials said, Christian Paul Bermudez, 16, went missing around noon Friday at his home on Stapleton Drive.

Bermudez has autism.

The Sheriff's Office posted an update on Facebook Saturday afternoon saying he had been found and reunited with his family.

