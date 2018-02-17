Seminole Co. officials need you help locating missing teen with autism

Officials say, Christian Paul Bermudez, 16, went missing around noon Friday at his home on Stapleton Drive. (Source: Seminole Co. Sheriffs Office Facebook page)

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing teen.

Officials say, Christian Paul Bermudez, 16, went missing around noon Friday at his home on Stapleton Drive.

Bermudez has autism and was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and black gym shorts.

If you see Bermudez or know where he is, call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 229-524-5115.

