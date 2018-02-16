Abandoned Mobile Home Act could have impact on South Georgians

State Representative Darrel Ealum of Albany and John Corbett of Valdosta are working to create legislation that would make it easier for landowners to get rid of those abandoned homes. (Source: WALB)

Two state legislators want to do something about the abandoned mobile homes that are popping up across South Georgia.

State Representative Darrel Ealum of Albany and John Corbett of Valdosta are working to create legislation that would make it easier for landowners to get rid of those abandoned homes.

"It's a perfect example, the door torn off, it's absolutely unlivable, it needs to go to the dump," explained Ealum, as he pointed out that there are hundreds of dilapidated mobile homes that are becoming a nuisance in South Georgia communities.

Ealum, who owns and manages mobile home parks, said there's no law in place to get rid of them.

"That's why these old ugly eyesores are sitting all over Southwest Georgia," said Ealum.

But he and Representative John Corbett are addressing the problem with House Bill 381, known as the Abandoned Mobile Home Act.

It would give local municipalities the authority to appoint an agent to determine the condition of a mobile home and how to dispose of the property. Then develop a process for a landowner to remove mobile homes where tenants have abandoned them for more than 90 days without notice.

"The home is of no value, they don't want it and they're gone," explained Ealum.

Without the bill, Ealum said the process can go on forever.

So far, he's removed 12 from the mobile home park on Clark Avenue.

"We have two here behind us, now, thankfully, we've already found those owners. So, we're going to be able to go the process, but this one, we haven't been able," said Ealum.

And with the door torn off, Ealum believes it could be a magnet for squatters.

Last week, the house passed the Abandoned Mobile Home Act unanimously.

The bill will now go before the Senate.

If it passes, Governor Nathan Deal will have to give the final seal of approval.

