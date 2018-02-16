Radium Springs Elementary student suspended after BB gun found in bookbag

A Dougherty County student has been suspended after school leaders said the child brought a BB pistol to school in their backpack. (Source: WALB)

It happened at Radium Springs Elementary School Thursday morning just after 8 a.m.

School officials said a student told the principal they thought another student had a weapon.

The principal immediately confiscated that student's bookbag before calling in a code red.

School police recovered the BB pistol.

School officials said there was no threat to people at the school.

The student who had the BB pistol is currently suspended and a tribunal is pending.

