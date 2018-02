Aryn McGowan picked up the win on the mound (Source: WALB)

Albany State softball started the season with six straight losses, but came across its first win Friday afternoon at home.

The Lady Rams took down Southern Wesleyan University in game one of a doubleheader 5-1.

ASU dropped the second game 5-0 falling to (1-7) in non-conference play.

Next up Emmanuel College comes to town for a Saturday afternoon doubleheader at 1.

