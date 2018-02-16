Lee Co. leaders look at dumpster ordinance modifications

The idea is for all the businesses to look similar through out the county. (Source: WALB)

There could be some new changes to how Lee County businesses keep their trash.

Lee County commissioners are revisiting a dumpster ordinance to see if there are modifications that need to be made.

Currently, the ordinance says that if you have a business you must have your dumpster inside a container 10 feet by 20 feet for a pad and have walls and a gate in front of it.

The idea is for all the businesses to look similar throughout the county.

But business owners have had issues being consistent with the design and the expenses that come along with it.

"The end goal is to be affordable to the citizens but at the same time make the county look nice," said Co-County Manager Mike Sistrunk.

Recommendations will be made at the next commission meeting in two weeks.

