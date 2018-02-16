Deerfield boys, Tiftarea girls claim GISA Region 3AAA titles

Deerfield-Windsor wins region 3AAA (Source: WALB) AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -
The GISA Region 3AAA tournament wrapped up Friday night in the Storm Dome at Georgia Southwestern State University. The Deerfield-Windsor boys and the Tiftarea girls were crowned region champs, and will receive 1-seeds entering the state tournament.
Boys
Championship: Deerfield-Windsor 42, Valwood 35
Consolation: Southland 58, Brookwood 54
Girls
Championship: Tiftarea 47, Brookwood 40
Consolation: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Southland
The GISA state basketball tournament begins Tuesday, February 20th.
