Resident concerned after Riverside Cemetery taken over by wild hogs

One Albany woman visited her families burial sites., she was surprised by large holes dug up beside, around, and even some underneath the graves. (Source: WALB)

Riverside Cemetery in Albany is where hundreds of people choose to lay their loved ones to rest.

But according to family members, the cemetery is now being damaged by hogs running loose, especially at night.

Paula wants to go by only her first name, worried about repercussions for her stance.

When Paula buried her family members at Riverside Cemetery, the ground was smooth. But now, there are holes dug around the grave. It was the work of wild hogs, coming into the cemetery overnight and digging holes all around and even on top of burial sites.

Cemetery staff told Paula this has been an issue for months, ever since Hurricane Irma came through.

"Sometimes she says when she leaves work she has seen up to eight hogs at a time right out here," explained Paula.

Being an only child, Paula visits the cemetery frequently and seeing her family's graves like this breaks her heart.

Some graves even have the headstones turned over and broken.

"My mother picked that headstone out when my father died and it's just very special. I just don't want that. I want something to be done about it," said Paula.

WALB reached out the the city of Albany for a response on the issue. City officials provided the following statement:

We are aware of the issue and facilities management is working diligently on a solution and is currently pursuing resources to assist with the humane removal of the hogs.

"It's a sacred place and you just want to be able to come out here and have a nice place, that's not going to be all torn up and wrecked by wild hogs," said Paula.

The city of Albany also asks that families with loved ones at the cemetery remain patient as staff works through this process.

If family members have questions or concerns they are encouraged to call Albany 311.

