Phoebe hosts 2nd Annual Primary Care Summit

Hundreds of primary care physicians gathered on Friday afternoon for a day of education and fellowship.

Phoebe Putney Hospital held its second Annual Primary Care Summit at Phoebe Northwest Conference Center.

Phoebe specialists from areas including neurosurgery, rheumatology, and several other areas spoke about the cutting edge developments in their fields.

Physicians discussed ways to improve patient experiences and coding practices.

Primary Physician Dr. Derek Heard said the summit provides a support system to those physicians who are new to the area.

"To know that we have a plethora of people we can pull information from, that we can lean on when we need help is huge. And I think that any provider that's new to the area or just starting out, to know that they have that kind of support system is a great thing," explained Heard.

Organizers said there were several new physicians at Phoebe's Primary Care Summit.

And for the first time, staff invited residents in the Family Medicine Residency Program.

