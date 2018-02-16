DCSS official: 'Parents should know their children are in good hands'

In Dougherty County, school officials said they are taking all precautions to make sure children are safe. (Source: WALB)

There is no way to predict exactly how a school shooting or bomb threat will play out, but school districts in our area said they're prepared for any threat.

This comes after a tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida that led to 17 deaths and several injuries on Wednesday.

Dougherty County School System Spokesperson J.D. Sumner said the district has a comprehensive standard operating procedure for each school. He didn't go in depth on those plans so as not to reveal security plans to the public, but Sumner said parents should know their children are in good hands.

"Here in the Dougherty County School System, our leaders are trained to handle a multitude of crises that stem from natural and manmade," explained Sumner. "And while school violence gets a lot of attention, it's just one of the many threats our leaders have to be trained for, and that we work with our leadership to make sure that they're prepared for."

Sumner said that just last month the school brought in the Georgia Department of Homeland Security for training.

The district also has an active shooting drill planned later this month. Officials said the best way to prepare is to get ahead of the threat.

