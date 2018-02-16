2 hospitalized after Albany wreck at Nottingham and Westover

Dispatch received the call just after 7 p.m. (Source: WALB)

911 emergency said that two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Albany Friday evening. (Source: WALB)

Albany police, EMS and the Albany Fire Department responded to an accident at Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way Friday evening.

According to Albany-Dougherty 911 dispatch, three vehicles were involved and two people were taken to the hospital.

Dispatch received the call just after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more information. We will update the details as they come in.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.