2 hospitalized after Albany wreck at Nottingham and Westover

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany police, EMS and the Albany Fire Department responded to an accident at Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way Friday evening.

According to Albany-Dougherty 911 dispatch, three vehicles were involved and two people were taken to the hospital.

Dispatch received the call just after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to get more information. We will update the details as they come in.

