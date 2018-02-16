A pair of Eagles taking flight from Mitchell County

Mitchell county has its best football season in nearly 2 decades.
A large part of their run was fueled by two seniors who are continuing their playing careers at the next level.
Anthony McIntyre and Devin Vicks signed their letters of intent Friday morning at Mitchell County High School.
McIntyre will be playing linebacker and studying sports medicine for Eastern Arizona College.
Vicks will be studying civil Engineering at West Virginia Christian College.
Both credit their experience in Camilla for the next opportunity.
"It helped me grow, basically made me a man," said Vicks. "It helped me get along with others and helped me teach my brothers how to react to certain situations on the football field."
"I had some good leaders when I was in the 9th and 10th grade," said McIntyre. "So that helped me to be a leader and lead those guys my 11th and 12 grade years."
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.