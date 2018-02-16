Monroe Signing Day: 4 more years of 'Biscuit and Gravy'

Monroe High School had three seniors sign letters of intent to continue their football playing careers Friday afternoon.

Two of them will reunite this fall.

Tornadoes running back Larry Whitfield signed with Lindenwood University.

""Its crazy man I almost broke down," said Whitfield of having family and friends in attendance for his big day. "I really thank everybody from the bottom of my heart."

He'll tote the rock for the Lions for the next 4 years in Missouri.

The WALB Albany-Area defensive player of the year Warren Breakfield is going to join Lavorick Welch at Point University.

"That's an amazing feeling. It's just God," said Breakfield of being able to team up with his friend. "That's who it is right there."

Breakfield and Welch have been friends since 6th grade.

He's biscuit, and Welch is gravy, and thanks to the Skyhawks those nicknames will live on.

"(Warren) put my name in for me, and the coach called me and told me Biscuit and Gravy is going to reunite for the next 4 years," said Welch.

Whitfield, Breakfield and Welch join Courtney Perkins as the four seniors to take their talents to the next level.

Perkins signed with Florida A&M earlier this week.

