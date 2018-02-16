Woman 'ripped off' during drug deal calls police on suspected dealer

Douglas police arrested a suspected drug dealer after a customer called authorities to report that she had been ripped off.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, police were called to a home on Irma Avenue around 2 a.m. on Friday by what they called an irate customer who said someone stole $100 from her when she was trying to buy crack cocaine.

Police met with Ray Louder Jr., 58, at the home and noticed a 'strong aroma of marijuana' and they were 'able to view suspected drug residue.'

Officers detained Louder while agents from the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence.

During their search, agents found cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.

Louder was taken to the Coffee County Jail and has been charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

