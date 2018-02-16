2 nurses face drug charges in Douglas

Shonda Latain Royals,47, and Sandy Renee King, 47, are both facing a methamphetamine charge along with other charges. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

Two nurses from Douglas are facing drug charges after being arrested by the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit in separate incidents.

According to the Coffee County sheriff's office, Shonda Latain Royals,47, and Sandy Renee King, 47, are both facing a methamphetamine charge along with other charges.

Royals was arrested after K-9 officers and DCDU agents stopped the vehicle she was driving Wednesday night for failing to maintain her lane.

While searching Royals' vehicle, agents found Xanax and meth.

Royals was taken to jail and charged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a drug-related object.

King was arrested after DCDU agents executed a search warrant at a home on Julian Minchew Road on Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, about 20 grams of methamphetamine was found in one of the bedrooms, along with other drug-related objects and paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, King was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

