2 nurses face drug charges in Douglas

Albany police, EMS and the Albany Fire Department responded to an accident at Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way Friday evening.More >>
Douglas police arrested a suspected drug dealer after a customer called authorities to report that she had been ripped off.More >>
ADICA and the Downtown Development Authority moved forward with a DDA vote of four in favor, one against, and one abstention.More >>
Last month, a man died in a fire inside the closed down Albany Theatre. Now, the Albany Dougherty Inner City Authority has requested that the property is checked frequently.More >>
Two nurses from Douglas are facing drug charges after being arrested by the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit in separate incidents.More >>