Lee Co. High School football team honored as state champions

The Lee County High School football team was honored Friday morning by the Exchange Club of Albany for their recent state championship. (Source: WALB)

The Lee County High School football team received another honor Friday morning in celebration of its 6A State Football Championship.

The Exchange Club of Albany held a special presentation at its monthly meeting and gave the team a plaque.

Nearly 130 football players were recognized with the honor as a reward for their outstanding year.

As a way of saying thanks, the Trojans' head coach presented the Exchange Club with a signed football for supporting the team during the season.

Coach Dean Fabrizio said the players were super excited to receive the award.

"We're really humbled that the Exchange Club would think enough of us to bring our entire team out for this event. It's really special. Of course, winning the state title is a great experience and getting to do things like this, and be honored by groups who do so much for our community, like the Exchange Club," said Fabrizio.

The Exchange Club of Albany assisted the team this season by helping park cars during its semi-final and final playoff games.

The Lee County football team is the most recent South Georgia football team to win a championship in several years.

