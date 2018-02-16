Lee Co. High School football team honored as state champions

Last month, a man died in a fire inside the closed down Albany Theatre. Now, the Albany Dougherty Inner City Authority has requested that the property is checked frequently.More >>
Last month, a man died in a fire inside the closed down Albany Theatre. Now, the Albany Dougherty Inner City Authority has requested that the property is checked frequently.More >>
Two nurses from Douglas are facing drug charges after being arrested by the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit in separate incidents.More >>
Two nurses from Douglas are facing drug charges after being arrested by the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit in separate incidents.More >>
The Lee County High School football team received another honor Friday morning in celebration of its 6A State Football Championship.More >>
The Lee County High School football team received another honor Friday morning in celebration of its 6A State Football Championship.More >>
The fate of an Albany woman accused of fatally stabbing her long-time boyfriend was decided FridayMore >>
The fate of an Albany woman accused of fatally stabbing her long-time boyfriend was decided FridayMore >>
A candidate for Georgia's governor has laid out a proposal to hire more minority-owned businesses for state contracts.More >>
A candidate for Georgia's governor has laid out a proposal to hire more minority-owned businesses for state contracts.More >>