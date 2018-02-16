GA governor candidate announces proposal for minority-owned businesses

A candidate for Georgia's governor has laid out a proposal to hire more minority-owned businesses for state contracts. (Source: WALB)

A candidate for Georgia's governor has laid out a proposal to hire more minority-owned businesses for state contracts.

Democratic candidate Stacey Evans released the proposal on Friday. She cited the Atlanta law must use at least 35-percent of minority-owned contractors for city projects.

Evans said that the state has no such law and uses less than 1-percent of minority-owned contractors.

You can read the detailed plan below:

