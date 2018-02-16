Police investigate after a rash of car break-ins at Thomas University

Three vehicles were broken into at Thomas University Thursday night according to police. (Source: WALB)

Police have reported a new rash of car break-ins at a college campus in Southwest Georgia.

This time, Thomas University students were targeted.

According to Thomasville police, three vehicles were broken into Thursday night.

One of the victims told investigators that thieves busted her window to get to the car stereo.

Another victim reported her purse was stolen, but it was later recovered in a nearby wooded area.

Right now, investigators are reviewing surveillance video that they say shows a man rifling through the vehicles.

A similar incident happened at Albany State University just last week.

Campus police said several vehicles at the main campus were burglarized on February 4.

Students taped garbage bags on their broken windows to avoid last week's rain.

Many parents said they were concerned with the crime.

ASU officials said they run 24-hour patrols across the campus and are working with the Albany Police Department to catch the culprits.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.