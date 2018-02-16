Douglas police praised for decrease in crime rate

The Douglas Police Department is getting praised for its hard work.

Newly released crime stats for 2017 show the city decreased crime by nearly 22-percent compared to the year before.

Mayor Tony Paulk credits the improvements to the police departments zoning method. He said it reduces response time and increases police presence.

One area did see an uptick in crime.

Paulk said it was minimal and the drastic decreases in the other areas led to the overall reduction. He hopes the city will see the trend continue in 2018.

