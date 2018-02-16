Work on West Pinetree Boulevard to begin Tuesday in Thomas County

An improvement project for West Pinetree Boulevard starts next week after over five years of planning. (Source: Raycom image)

An improvement project for West Pinetree Boulevard starts next week after over five years of planning.

Thomas County commissioners approved the city's design, giving crews the go-ahead to start work on Tuesday.

It starts with restriping all the lanes, including stop bars and crosswalks.

Officials said they hope it will enhance driver visibility.

Work should be finished in a few days with minimum impact on traffic.

Officials said plans are also in the works to replace the welcome sign in the area.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.