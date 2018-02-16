Police: Card skimmer found at Valdosta gas station

Valdosta police are warning residents after a card skimmer was found at a gas station. (Source: WALB)

The convenience of paying with a credit card may come at a cost. Valdosta police are issuing a warning to consumers after a credit card skimmer was found Thursday at a gas station in the city.

Investigators said a technician found the device after an attendant noticed the pump was malfunctioning.

The police department would not release what station it was recovered from and asked residents to be vigilant.

Card skimmers are often attached to credit card slots on pumps. They collect your card information when you pay for gas and then use that to drain your bank account.

Valdosta police recommend using credit cards or paying inside instead of debit cards at gas pumps.

If any part of the scanner is loose, they say you shouldn't use it.

If you think you may be a victim they said you should check your accounts immediately.

