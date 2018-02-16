Moultrie officials host 29th annual Arbor Day celebration

City leaders, community members, and officials with Georgia Forestry came together for a ceremony. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Moultrie celebrated Arbor Day on Friday.

The group planted a Live Oak tree near the new water treatment facility.

The group planted a Live Oak tree near the new water treatment facility.

The Mayor Bill McIntosh said he encourages everyone to plant and take care of trees in the community.

"I further urge all citizens to plant trees in their homes, businesses, make our community truly a beautiful city," said McIntosh.

This is the 29th year the city of Moultrie has celebrated Arbor Day.

