Edwards Cancer Center opens in Moultrie

The new facility has two exam rooms, a private entrance from the hospital, two isolation rooms and a seven-patient infusion bays with seating for visitors. (Source: WALB)

The Edwards family members are excited about what this will add to the community. (Source: WALB)

The Edwards Cancer Center was named after Bill Edwards who passed away in August of 2015 after a battle with cancer. (Source: WALB)

People in Southwest Georgia can receive cancer treatment at a new facility. On Friday, the Edwards Cancer Center in Moultrie officially opened its doors.

About $1.6 million went into building the state of the art facility in Moultrie, and it's finally complete.

Colquitt Regional has been offering oncology care for many now, but now they have a brick and mortar building, specifically designated for that purpose.

This facility is funded in part by a large donation from the Edwards family.

It is named in honor of Bill Edwards who passed away in August of 2015 after a battle with cancer.

The new facility has two exam rooms, a private entrance from the hospital, two isolation rooms and a seven-patient infusion bays with seating for visitors.

The Edwards family members are excited about what this will add to the community.

"When Bill was sick we had to drive to Mayo for his treatments but then, when they had the oncology center here, we were able to come here and save a two and a half hour trip," said Bill's wife Bonnie Edwards.

"I think the doctor is going to be super. Her heart and her compassion is such that I believe it will be an amazing opportunity for our community," said Bill's son Wayne Edwards.

One special thing the family pointed out was that the facility has a drop-off circle in the front.

Bill Edwards always had to walk across parking lots to get to the building he needed to be in for treatment.

The family and hospital staff want to make it easily accessible and comfortable for patients and families.

They will begin serving patients on Monday.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.