Second Harvest of South GA recognized for advocacy efforts

Second Harvest of South Georgia is celebrating this week after the organization was named to the 2017 Feeding America Advocacy Hall of Fame. (Source: WALB)

Second Harvest of South Georgia is celebrating this week after the organization was named to the 2017 Feeding America Advocacy Hall of Fame.

The food bank was honored for its work engaging and mobilizing elected officials and the community on policy issues around hunger last year.

Second Harvest staff said advocacy is needed, especially in rural areas because districts are drawn based on population, rural areas have fewer representatives at the federal and state levels.

"Our elected officials need to hear from us and know how policies they create in Washington or even Atlanta have an impact on us in South Georgia," said Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall.

This is the third consecutive year that the organization has been named to the hall of fame list.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.