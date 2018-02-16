Moultrie Chamber of Commerce to host career fair

The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a career fair next Wednesday at the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council Event Center. (Source: WALB)

If you live and Southwest Georgia and are looking for a job, you may want to head to Moultrie next week!

The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a career fair next Wednesday at the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council Event Center.

The center is on 1st Avenue SE in Moultrie.

Businesses will be set up at the center to meet and talk with potential candidates about their current openings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year, many businesses decided to open their doors here in Colquitt County, while some businesses expanded, and now they are looking for employees.

Chamber leaders hope that folks all across the region will come to Moultrie next week for the career fair.

At least 30 different companies have already signed up to attend.

There will be dozens of jobs available, ranging from the automotive industry to city jobs, restaurants, and local retail stores.

Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis says they have been planning the event for a while, and hope for a big turnout.

"We're looking at this as being a regional career fair. We have seen a lot of growth. Even our current businesses have had to expand their workforce, because of the growth in the community," said Willis.

