Wanted Lee Co. man may be in South Albany

The Lee Co. Sheriff's Office said Friday that deputies are looking for a man who made threats of violence against law enforcement, and the general public.

Fred Chase Odonnal, III is considered armed and dangerous, and his last known location was in South Albany.

He was last seen driving a black Ford Escape, with Georgia tag: PZK 1723.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating Odonnal as soon as possible.

Odonnal was last known to have a shaved head and a full beard.

Authorities say not to approach him, just dial 911.

