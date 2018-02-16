Wanted Lee Co. man bonds out of jail after turning self in

A man accused of making threats of violence against law enforcement and the general public has turned himself in to authorities.

On Friday, Lee County deputies were looking for Fred Chase Odonnal, III, 31.

Odonnal turned himself in on Saturday and was booked into the Lee County Jail. He was charged with stalking and criminal trespass-family violence.

He bonded out on Monday on a $5,000 bond.

