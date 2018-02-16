APD, EMS respond to school bus accident

The bus was then involved in an accident with another vehicle near the intersection of Cordell Avenue and Estelle Street around 1:40 Friday afternoon. (Source: Google Maps)

The Albany Police Department and emergency services responded to the scene of an accident involving a school bus.

According to a spokesperson for the Dougherty County School System, 40 students were on board a bus after being picked up from Albany Middle School.

The bus was then involved in an accident with another vehicle near the intersection of Cordell Avenue and Estelle Street around 1:40 Friday afternoon.

According to the Albany Police Department, the school bus driver will be cited with a stop sign violation.

Officers said the driver failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle.

According to the DCSS spokesperson, 12 students complained of injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

However, officials with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital said they were treating eight students.

