Development officials approve new downtown Albany restaurant

Friday afternoon, the final vote was taken to approve a proposal for 'The Flint' restaurant to begin construction in downtown Albany.

ADICA and the Downtown Development Authority moved forward with a DDA vote of four in favor, one against, and one abstention.

Entrepreneur Glenn Singfield said that he expects The Flint will seat 100 to 150 diners and will occupy an existing structure adjacent to Pretoria Fields brewery. He expects to employ 30 to 40 workers.

Some taxpayers funds will be used to get the building ready, and Singfield expects to spend several hundred thousand dollars as well.

The restaurant could be open by September.

